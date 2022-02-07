Arrest after 'substantial amount' of cannabis found in north Essex

A substantial amount of cannabis was discovered by officers in Clacton at the weekend - Credit: Essex Police

One person has been arrested after a "substantial amount" of cannabis was found in Clacton.

The Clacton Community Policing Team carried out a search warrant in the town at the weekend and discovered the cannabis.

A spokesman for Essex Police said one person was arrested and interviewed, but has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A person was arrested but has since been released pending further enquiries - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are encouraging anyone who has any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community to contact Essex Police.

Anyone with any information can contact the force on 101 or alternatively you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers via their online form.

