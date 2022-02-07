News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Arrest after 'substantial amount' of cannabis found in north Essex

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:43 PM February 7, 2022
A substantial amount of cannabis was discovered by officers in Clacton at the weekend

One person has been arrested after a "substantial amount" of cannabis was found in Clacton. 

The Clacton Community Policing Team carried out a search warrant in the town at the weekend and discovered the cannabis.

A spokesman for Essex Police said one person was arrested and interviewed, but has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. 

Officers are encouraging anyone who has any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community to contact Essex Police. 

Anyone with any information can contact the force on 101 or alternatively you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers via their online form

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the region. 

