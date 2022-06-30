Man charged after crack cocaine and heroin found at home in seaside town

Scott Warner was arrested after police carried out a warrant in Beach Road, Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged after crack cocaine and heroin were found at a home in a seaside town.

The arrest came after officers executed a warrant in Beach Road, Clacton, in the early hours of Tuesday.

During the search warrant, a number of items were seized by police and a man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Scott Warner, 34, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and entered no plea.

Warner is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, July 27.

He had also been charged with a number of other offences, including driving whilst disqualified, driving without due care and attention, driving with no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop when directed by a constable and fraudulent use of a registration mark.

During the hearing at court on Wednesday, he admitted the offences and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and was given a 20-month driving ban.