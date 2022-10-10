Teenagers charged with robbery after mobile phones stolen in seaside town

Two teenagers have been charged with robbery after people had their mobile phones stolen in a seaside town.

The incidents happened between Sunday, October 2 and the following Thursday in various streets in Clacton, including in Pier Avenue.

Essex Police said some people had their mobile phones stolen, while others were approached by the suspects.

Joshua McCorquodale, 18, of Upper Park Road, London, has since been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/MZ/20213/22.