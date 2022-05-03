Two teenagers arrested after pair hospitalised following assault

Two teenagers have been arrested following an assault in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

Two teenagers have been arrested following an assault in north Essex which left two men needing hospital treatment.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports of a man injured in Station Road, Clacton, at about 11.40pm on Sunday, May 1.

On arrival officers found two men injured - one with a wound to his leg and one with an injury to his face.

They were both taken to hospital but neither’s condition is described as life-changing or life-threatening.

Today, Tuesday, May 3, two teenagers - an 18-year-old from Holland-on-Sea and a 19-year-old from Bedford - have both been arrested on suspicion of GBH with inten.

They are currently in custody.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us quoting the incident number 1365 of May 1."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



