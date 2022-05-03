News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two teenagers arrested after pair hospitalised following assault

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:39 PM May 3, 2022
Updated: 1:41 PM May 3, 2022
Two teenagers have been arrested following an assault in Clacton

Two teenagers have been arrested following an assault in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

Two teenagers have been arrested following an assault in north Essex which left two men needing hospital treatment.

Officers from Essex Police were called to reports of a man injured in Station Road, Clacton, at about 11.40pm on Sunday, May 1. 

On arrival officers found two men injured - one with a wound to his leg and one with an injury to his face. 

They were both taken to hospital but neither’s condition is described as life-changing or life-threatening.

Today, Tuesday, May 3, two teenagers - an 18-year-old from Holland-on-Sea and a 19-year-old from Bedford - have both been arrested on suspicion of GBH with inten. 

They are currently in custody.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us quoting the incident number 1365 of May 1."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

People enjoyed a day on Southwold beach despite the cloudy weather on the last day of half term. Pi

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished

East Suffolk Council

Garages to make way for 10 new affordable homes

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich to Felixstowe historic vehicle run enjoying the sunshine on the prom at Felixstowe - the vir

Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon