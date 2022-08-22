Man jailed for slashing stranger's face in 'unprovoked' bar attack
A man who left a stranger with a serious slash wound on his face after attacking him with a homemade weapon has been jailed for six years.
Police were called to the incident at Bentley’s Bar in Marine Parade East, Clacton, at about 1am on February 10, 2019.
They found a man in his 30s, Paul Filtness, seriously injured.
He received treatment in hospital, but his injury was considered to be life-changing.
Mr Filtness had been attacked by 27-year-old Zac Jagger, a stranger, who hit him in the face while his back was turned with a homemade weapon, a sharp belt wrapped around his wrist.
Jagger had also driven a car at a group of people following an altercation in Orwell Road, Clacton, at about 3am on November 14, 2021.
During the incident, a young woman was injured and taken to hospital.
On February 14 this year, Jagger pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent, affray, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Jagger, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, was sentenced to six years imprisonment and an additional four on extended licence at court on August 10.
Mr Filtness attended court to hear the verdict.
He said: "My life has been on pause for nearly three years and he could have owned up at any point.
"To this day, I still ask myself why anyone would leave the house carrying a weapon other than to hurt someone. I just can’t imagine what type of person would ever make that decision.
"I still have to get up and go to work every day, carry on and put what happened to me aside, but that didn’t even enter Jagger’s mind when he attacked me."
Detective Sergeant Dan Jeffries, of Essex Police, added: "Jagger committed a truly violent and unprovoked attack, where he assaulted a complete stranger enjoying his night out with a friend.
"His actions left Paul with life-long physical and emotional injuries, which rippled out to his family and friends and left a lasting impact on the Clacton community."