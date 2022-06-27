Man accused of attempted murder at hotel to face trial next year

David Perry appeared for a case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on June 27. - Credit: Google

The trial of a 39-year-old man accused of attempting to murder another man with an axe in a Suffolk pub is due to take place in January next year.

David Perry of St Margaret’s Place, Stradishall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Police officers were called to the Bell Hotel in Clare, near Sudbury, at 8.15pm on Saturday, March 19 this year.

A man in his 30s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with a serious head injury.

Perry’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place on January 9 next year.

At a case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (June 27) Judge Martyn Levett directed that a further case management hearing should take place on January 4.