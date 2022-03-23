Man charged with attempted murder after reported axe attack at hotel

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a person was reportedly attacked with an axe in Clare - Credit: Google Maps

A 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a person was reportedly attacked with an axe in Clare.

Police were called to the Bell Hotel in Market Hill at about 18.15pm on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital having suffered a serious head injury.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A man was arrested on Sunday morning in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

David Perry, from St Margarets Place, Stradishall, has subsequently been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference number 37/16580/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

