News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man who breached sexual harm prevention order is remanded

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:22 PM June 29, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Daniel Smith, 39, of Market Hill, Clare, was remanded in custody at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk man has been remanded in custody after he breached a sexual harm prevention order. 

Daniel Smith, 39, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements on February 23 and two further charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) on March 3 by not notifying police of a new tablet and phone. 

He denied an additional charge of breaching his SHPO by deleting internet history at his plea and trial preparation hearing, and his pleas were accepted by the prosecution. 

Nicola May, prosecuting, requested that the breach denied by Smith stay on the file. 

Smith, of Market Hill, Clare, who was not represented in court, is awaiting sentence on three further charges and another breach of his SHPO. 

Recorder Jeremy Benson remanded Smith in custody on Wednesday at Ipswich Crown Court and ordered a psychiatric report. 

A date for sentence was fixed for August 10. 
 

Ipswich Crown Court
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

East Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 74 new affordable homes for Suffolk town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
EADT NEWS PICTURE GALLERYA spring view of Kentwell Hall in Long Melford.PIX PHIL MORLEY 28

5 of the prettiest villages in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Gun Cotton Way roundabout and design of the artwork

Planning

Controversial statue on Stowmarket roundabout gets green light

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train at station

Suffolk Live News

Greater Anglia warns of further severe disruptions as more strikes planned

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon