Man who breached sexual harm prevention order is remanded

Daniel Smith, 39, of Market Hill, Clare, was remanded in custody at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk man has been remanded in custody after he breached a sexual harm prevention order.

Daniel Smith, 39, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements on February 23 and two further charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) on March 3 by not notifying police of a new tablet and phone.

He denied an additional charge of breaching his SHPO by deleting internet history at his plea and trial preparation hearing, and his pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

Nicola May, prosecuting, requested that the breach denied by Smith stay on the file.

Smith, of Market Hill, Clare, who was not represented in court, is awaiting sentence on three further charges and another breach of his SHPO.

Recorder Jeremy Benson remanded Smith in custody on Wednesday at Ipswich Crown Court and ordered a psychiatric report.

A date for sentence was fixed for August 10.

