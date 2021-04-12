Trial set to open for man accused of murdering mum-of-two

Published: 8:56 AM April 12, 2021

Suffolk police launched a murder inquiry after the death of Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket - Credit: Archant

A man is today set to go on trial accused of murdering 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in Newmarket.

Charles Jessop, 29, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, is accused of killing the mother-of-two at a flat in Brickfields Avenue last January.

Police were called at about 9.30pm on Thursday, January 16 2020, to reports a woman had been stabbed.

Ms Nash was found with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead by air ambulance medics.

Jessop’s trial is expected to last three weeks.