Murder victim's family says justice is served after ex-boyfriend found guilty

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:42 PM June 9, 2021    Updated: 6:56 PM June 9, 2021
Charles Jessop, 28, is set to appear in court accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in

Charles Jessop has been found guilty of murdering 33-year-old Clare Nash - Credit: Archant

A Newmarket man has been found guilty of the murder of his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend in the town last year.

The jurors' decision comes after the trial of Charles Jessop, who was accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Clare Nash at her home in Brickfields Avenue on January 16. 

Jessop, of Bakers Row in the town, was arrested at the scene and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was charged with her murder.

Clare Nash's father said the 33-year-old was deeply loved by family and friends

Clare Nash's father said the 33-year-old was deeply loved by family and friends - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

During the two-month long trial, Ipswich Crown Court heard how Jessop had bombarded Ms Nash with unwanted telephone contact after the breakdown of their relationship, with the prosecution arguing he had become suspicious and jealous of her new relationship.

Jessop, a former trainee jockey, had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and said he had been in a "psychotic rage" after taking the antidepressant drug Citalopram.

The court heard Jessop walked in through the unlocked front door before stabbing and strangling her.

Charles Jessop will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month

Charles Jessop will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The jury found him guilty of murder at the court on Wednesday, June 9.

His sentencing is set to take place at the same court on July 16.

Speaking after the decision, her father Brian Nash said: "While nothing will return Clare to us, the emotional burden has been lessened knowing justice has been served.

"She was deeply, deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends."

Senior investigating officer DI Matthew Connick, of Suffolk police, said his thoughts are with Mr Nash and his family.

DI Connick said: "This was a vicious, pre-meditated and unprovoked attack on Clare Nash by Charles Jessop so it is satisfying to see the jury found him guilty of this horrific act.

"While justice has been secured for Clare’s family the investigation team are acutely aware that this will not bring Clare back to them and the pain of her death still remains.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this time and I would like to thank them for their support during the investigation and trial”.

The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous contact between the victim and Suffolk Police prior to the incident.

