News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Murder accused was 'ticking timebomb', say prosecutors

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 3:46 PM May 25, 2021   
Police have launched a murder enquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket.

Police have launched a murder enquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket. Picture: Lauren De Boise - Credit: Archant

A 29-year-old man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend has been described as a "ticking timebomb" by prosecutors. 

Jurors heard the first of two closing speeches in the trial of Charles Jessop at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Jessop is accused of murdering 33-year-old Clare Nash by stabbing and strangling the mother-of-two to death in the toilet of her flat in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, on January 16 last year.

In opening the case, prosecutor Mark Cotter QC told jurors that Jessop, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, was "seeking to raise issues as to the state of his mind" and would claim he was affected by the antidepressant drug Citalopram.

Jessop, who admits manslaughter but denies murder, later took the stand to blame the medication and declare that he had loved Miss Nash “unconditionally”.

In the weeks leading up to her death, Jessop said he had been so anxious and depressed after she ended the relationship that he made an emergency doctor’s appointment.

Jessop said he had experienced suicidal thoughts, but had not wanted to hurt anyone else, including Miss Nash.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why
  2. 2 Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton
  3. 3 'A no-brainer' - Town target Rhodes on signing for Huddersfield
  1. 4 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
  2. 5 What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county
  3. 6 Ex-Premier League defender among new additions to Town backroom staff
  4. 7 Three people jailed for life for the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley
  5. 8 Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side
  6. 9 Suffolk's hedgehogs 'are in trouble'- here's how you can help save them
  7. 10 Ed Sheeran is filming Radio 1 Big Weekend performance at Snape Maltings

Asked by his barrister Kier Monteith QC why 16 days later he had stabbed and strangled Miss Nash, Jessop replied: “Because of that medication.”

Jessop claimed that Miss Nash had threatened to shoot him on an earlier occasion, with a gun he alleged she was holding for drug dealers, and that while they were in the toilet, he feared that if he didn’t kill her, she would kill him.

On Tuesday, Mr Cotter delivered his closing speech on behalf of the prosecution.

He told jurors that evidence given on the stand about Clare's lifestyle had been "quite literally a character assassination" by Jessop, who he accused of "spitting on her grave".

Mr Cotter added: "The only issue that arises for your consideration in this case is whether this defendant has satisfied you it is more likely than not that, when he slid a knife into Clare's abdomen, he was in a position of diminished responsibility."

Mr Cotter said Jessop sought to persuade the jury that he was suffering psychosis, or temporary psychosis, which had caused the delusion of being in a video game at the time of the killing.

He said jurors were in the unique position of having seen body-worn video footage from police responding the address as the incident unfolded, during which, he said there was "no reference to Grand Theft Auto".

"Violent, aggressive behaviour is a feature of this defendant's entire life," continued Mr Cotter, who alleged that Jessop had throttled two other women previously.

"This defendant has been a ticking time bomb for years and years, and it was a simple question of which poor soul was going to be in the way when he exploded.

"History demonstrated he was violent and aggressive long, long, long before he was prescribed Citalopram." 

Mr Monteith is expected to deliver his speech on Wednesday.

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Football | Video

Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
default

Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon