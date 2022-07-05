Drug dealer told prison 'almost inevitable'

A man accused of possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply has been warned that an immediate prison sentence is “almost inevitable” when he is sentenced later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 5) was 23-year-old Railson Rodrigues Pinheiro of.Leonard Road, London.

He has admitted possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possessing criminal property on January 13 this year.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned sentence until July 25 for a pre-sentence report.

He said Rodrigues Pinheiro had no previous convictions but warned him that the fact he was adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report shouldn’t be taken as any indication as to the sentence he would receive.

“Prison is almost inevitable,” said the judge.