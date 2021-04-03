Man bailed after fatal crash between lorry and car on A14

Published: 1:38 PM April 3, 2021 Updated: 1:53 PM April 3, 2021

The A14 was closed for more than 12 hours after a fatal crash between a lorry and a car near Coddenham - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A man has been bailed following a fatal crash on the A14 near Coddenham.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, a male car passenger died in a collision with a lorry.

Another passenger suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the lorry was unharmed.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Friday but has since been bailed until April 26.

Officers from Suffolk police and Highways England closed the road between junctions 51 and 50 then reopened it at 5pm, over 12 hours since the crash at around 4.50am.

John Whitehead, councillor for Coddenham at Mid Suffolk District Council said afterwards: "It looks like a tragic situation."

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said he was also "very sad to hear of the fatality".

"It reminds all road users to be careful," he added. "Thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved."

This is the second tragedy on Suffolk's roads in less than a week.

Motorcyclist Daniella Milburn, 33, from Hadleigh, died in a crash with three other vehicles on the A1071 at Hintlesham on Monday, March 29.

Witnesses to the A14 crash are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 40 of April 2.