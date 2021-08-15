Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree

Published: 10:02 AM August 15, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to a car crash which left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed, or may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Emergency services were called at about 2.29pm, on Friday, August 13, following reports of a car colliding with a tree with a tree on the A120 at Marks Tey.

A woman in her 30s was freed from the vehicle by firefighters at 3.38pm and taken to hospital by air ambulance, with injuries described as life-changing.

Several road closures were in place until about 9pm.

Essex Police said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact us quoting incident 645 of August 13."

You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm. Alternatively, call 101.