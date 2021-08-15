Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Police are appealing for witnesses to a car crash which left a woman with life-changing injuries.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed, or may have dash cam footage of the collision.
Emergency services were called at about 2.29pm, on Friday, August 13, following reports of a car colliding with a tree with a tree on the A120 at Marks Tey.
A woman in her 30s was freed from the vehicle by firefighters at 3.38pm and taken to hospital by air ambulance, with injuries described as life-changing.
Several road closures were in place until about 9pm.
Essex Police said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact us quoting incident 645 of August 13."
You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm. Alternatively, call 101.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Fraser misses from spot in Town loss
- 2 Town set to sign Accrington defender Burgess
- 3 'I would have held out for more money' - Stanley boss confirms Town's Burgess deal
- 4 'We can't keep making silly mistakes' - Cook on defeat at Burton
- 5 World famous graffiti artist Banksy confirms Suffolk work is his
- 6 Map reveals how rising sea levels could put coastal areas at flood risk
- 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Burton
- 8 Historic steam train sets off on journey around Suffolk
- 9 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
- 10 Breathtaking sea of yellow as 88,000 sunflowers bloom on Suffolk estate