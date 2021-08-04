News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man in 30s allegedly sexually assaulted in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:40 PM August 4, 2021   
The number of reported rape cases in Suffolk has risen by 40% in Suffolk, according to the latest Ho

Police were called to Abbey Field in Colchester on Wednesday morning (file photo)

Police have launched an investigation after a man was allegedly sexually assaulted in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the Abbey Field area of the town shortly after 5.20am on Wednesday.

Essex Police confirmed the victim of the alleged incident, a man in his 30s, is being safeguarded by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting CAD 124 of August 4.


Essex Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Weerts warehouse takes shape on the A14 in Suffolk

Commercial Property

Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Pi

Suffolk Live | Updated

A12 fully reopened after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon