Man in 30s allegedly sexually assaulted in Colchester

Published: 6:40 PM August 4, 2021

Police were called to Abbey Field in Colchester on Wednesday morning (file photo)

Police have launched an investigation after a man was allegedly sexually assaulted in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the Abbey Field area of the town shortly after 5.20am on Wednesday.

Essex Police confirmed the victim of the alleged incident, a man in his 30s, is being safeguarded by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting CAD 124 of August 4.



