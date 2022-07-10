Man has phone, MacBook and iPad stolen in knifepoint robbery
- Credit: Google Maps
A man had his mobile phone and Apple electronics stolen by a gang of three in a knifepoint robbery.
The incident happened between 10.20pm and 10.35pm on Thursday in Clingoe Hill, Colchester.
Essex Police said the victim, who was in his 30s, was approached by a man who claimed he needed help after losing his mobile phone.
He asked the victim to use the torch on his own mobile to illuminate the area.
They were joined by another two men, one was holding a small knife, before they stole the victim’s property, including a mobile phone, MacBook Pro and iPad Pro.
The victim was uninjured.
All three suspects are described as black, about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.
Two were wearing scarves covering their faces.
One of the suspects was wearing a dark grey hooded top and spoke with an east London accent.
He was carrying a small pocket knife.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/177123/22.