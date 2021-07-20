Have you seen this man wanted for GBH?

Published: 6:44 PM July 20, 2021

Keyoshe Robinson is wanted by Essex Police in connection with multiple GBH offences. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police are looking for Keyoshe Robinson, who is wanted in connection with multiple GBH offences.

Two victims suffered serious injuries in Colchester Town Centre at around 3am on Wednesday, June 10.

Mr Robinson, 22, is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build, with tattoos on his upper chest and arms.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Colchester CID on 101.

You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.