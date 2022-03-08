News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police investigating reports of attempted rape in Colchester

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:06 PM March 8, 2022
An investigation has been launched after a reported attempted rape in Colchester

An investigation has been launched after reports of an attempted rape in Colchester. 

The alleged incident is reported to have taken place in the Campion Road area at about 10pm on February 10. 

However, the incident was only first reported to police yesterday, Essex Police said. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said the victim is currently being supported by specialist officers. 

The added: "Incidents like this are rare and specialist detectives are investigating.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police by either submitting a report via the online link or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 42/57857/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

