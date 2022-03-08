Police investigating reports of attempted rape in Colchester
- Credit: Google Maps
An investigation has been launched after reports of an attempted rape in Colchester.
The alleged incident is reported to have taken place in the Campion Road area at about 10pm on February 10.
However, the incident was only first reported to police yesterday, Essex Police said.
A spokesman for Essex Police said the victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.
The added: "Incidents like this are rare and specialist detectives are investigating.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."
Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police by either submitting a report via the online link or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 42/57857/22.
Most Read
- 1 'It's heartbreaking': Anger after suspected arson attack at Suffolk farm
- 2 Mum of Corrie McKeague tells inquest she wasn't aware of him ever sleeping in a bin
- 3 Pie and mash shop brings a taste of the East End to Suffolk
- 4 Man wanted after alleged assault in village near Ipswich
- 5 200 litres of heating oil stolen from outbuilding at home near Stowmarket
- 6 Plans for new entrance to Suffolk park formally submitted
- 7 Plea to save 'lifeline' rural bus service from Suffolk village
- 8 Table-topping Under 23s secure thumping win at Charlton
- 9 Three men arrested as drugs and cash seized in Bury St Edmunds
- 10 Fuller Flavour: Why we shouldn't fear anyone in play-off chase
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.