Speeding Audi driver jailed for hitting jogger in Colchester

A speeding driver who hit a jogger and left him with life-changing injuries after losing control of his Audi has been jailed.

Crash investigation experts estimated that Ben Dykes, 28, was travelling at speeds of 95mph – plus or minus 7mph – in his Audi S3 around 175 metres prior to the crash on Berechurch Road, Colchester on August 18, 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The road has a 40mph limit, Daniel Setter, prosecuting, told the court.

There was evidence that Dykes had slowed as he rounded a bend on the road, but he was still travelling at between 58mph and 71mph just before impact around 6.30am, Mr Setter said.

Dykes lost control of the Audi, which had been modified for performance, and it rotated in an anti-clockwise direction before striking a lamppost, mounting the kerb and hitting the jogger.

The victim was projected 23m on the point of impact and suffered multiple serious injuries, the court heard.

Mr Setter said the victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a life-threatening condition.

The man suffered a ruptured spleen, fractured ribs, a broken leg, bleeding on the brain and a laceration to his left kidney, and was bed-bound for months after the crash, the court heard.

The victim has faced multiple surgeries and monthly visits to Addenbrooke's and conceded in a victim impact statement read to the court that "he will physically never be the same" as he was before the crash.

The man described himself as "outgoing and sociable" before the crash but said the incident left him with low mood, low energy, adding that he had been diagnosed with depression.

Dykes, of Bradford Drive, Colchester, previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and appeared for sentence on Wednesday.

The court heard that he had four previous convictions for seven offences.

Eloise Churchill, mitigating, said Dykes had phoned for an ambulance at the roadside and had cooperated with the police following the crash.

She said Dykes' partner was heavily pregnant and he was to be a father very soon.

Recorder Graham Huston said the victim was left with "significant life-changing injuries which he is still recovering".

He told Dykes: "A moment's thrill-seeking has ruined a man's life. It is impossible to comprehend why you would approach this particular curve in the road at this excessive speed."

Recorder Huston jailed Dykes for 26 months and banned him from driving for six years and one month.