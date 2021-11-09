Man jailed after being found with knife near Colchester town centre

A man has ben jailed after being found in possession of a knife in Colchester

A 22-year-old has been jailed for 18 weeks after being found with a knife in Colchester while out of prison on licence.

Officers from Essex Police stopped a car that was being driven away from officers the wrong way down a one-way street on Tuesday, November 2.

Ben Goodspeed, of Monkwick Avenue in the town, was in the car. He was found to have a blade while on licence for a serious assault which took place in Osborne Street, Colchester, in January 2018.

He admitted GBH with intent after stabbing his victim and was jailed for seven years in November 2018.

On Thursday, November 4 this year, he admitted the knife offence at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for 18 weeks.

Sergeant Lee Palmer, of the North Disruptor Team, said: “Goodspeed committed this offence while out on licence for a serious offence.

“Thankfully, my officers decided to stop the car he was in, which has resulted in a knife being taken off the streets of Colchester.

“Within two days, he was in front of the court and was handed another prison sentence.

“Rest assured that successful stops such as this are just one of the many duties that my team carries out across the north of the county to keep our communities safe.”