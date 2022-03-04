CCTV released after bike stolen from outside sports centre

CCTV images have been released after a bike was stolen from Cowdray Avenue in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to trace a man after a bike was stolen outside a sports centre in Colchester.

The theft of the bike took place at about 4.30pm on Sunday, February 6, outside Leisure World in Cowdray Avenue.

We want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a bike from outside Leisure World in #Colchester.



It happened at around 4.30pm on 6 February.



Any info call us on 101 quoting the crime ref: 42/33227/22. pic.twitter.com/uIs8OiHlVG — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 4, 2022

Anyone who recognises the man pictures, who saw anything, or who has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the reference number 42/33227/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police has reminded people to keep their bikes locked up if left unattended.

