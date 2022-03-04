News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
CCTV released after bike stolen from outside sports centre

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:41 AM March 4, 2022
CCTV images have been released after a bike was stolen from Cowdray Avenue in Colchester 

Police are looking to trace a man after a bike was stolen outside a sports centre in Colchester. 

The theft of the bike took place at about 4.30pm on Sunday, February 6, outside Leisure World in Cowdray Avenue. 

Anyone who recognises the man pictures, who saw anything, or who has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the reference number 42/33227/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police has reminded people to keep their bikes locked up if left unattended.

