Burglar posing as cleaner steals gold jewellery from victim's home

Sophie Barnett

Published: 7:34 PM May 11, 2021   
Essex Police are seeking witnesses to a van versus pedestrian accident in Colchester

Officers are investigating a burglary at a home in Barnardiston Road. - Credit: Archant

A burglar who claimed to be a cleaner stole a number of gold rings from his victim's home in Colchester. 

Officers from Essex Police are investigating a burglary at a home in Barnardiston Road, after they were called by the victim at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, May 6. 

It was reported the victim found a man in her kitchen who claimed he was there to clean the address, despite no such request having been made.

Police said the man then refused to leave and started going through the victim’s possessions in her bedroom and lounge.

When she managed to call the police he fled the scene. 

A white gold wedding ring, a gold engagement ring, a gold eternity ring, a gold sapphire ring, and a gold emerald ring were stolen.

The man has been described as being aged between 20 and 25, around 6ft tall, with cropped black hair and wearing a top and black trousers.

Essex Police is appealing for anyone who saw anything or has any dashcam, CCTV, or door bell footage to contact them.

If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

You should quote the crime reference number 42/79014/21.

Colchester News

