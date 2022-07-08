News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hearing adjourned for pair discovered with 500 cannabis plants

Published: 9:00 AM July 8, 2022
The sentencing of Myles Stainton-Fitzgerald, of Tavern Street, Stowmarket, has been adjourned at Ipswich Crown Court.

Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, hearing was adjourned on Thursday. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

﻿ A sentencing hearing for two men who were involved in a cannabis factory in a flat above a café in Colchester has been adjourned until Monday (July 11).

Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, both of no fixed address, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (July 7).

They admitted producing cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis factory involving around 500 plants in a flat above a café in Colchester High Street on February 1.

The pair were due to have been sentenced on Thursday but the hearing was adjourned until Monday to allow a Vietnamese interpreter to attend.

