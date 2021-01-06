News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Around 1,700 cannabis plants uncovered in derelict Colchester building

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 7:21 AM January 6, 2021    Updated: 7:26 AM January 6, 2021
Police discover around 1,700 cannabis plants growing in a disused building in Colchester.

Police discovered around 1,700 cannabis plants growing in a disused building in Colchester. - Credit: Essex Police - Colchester District

Three men from London have been charged after around 1,700 cannabis plants were discovered growing in a disused building in Colchester. 

Officers from Essex Police attended the building in Spring Lane at 9am on Monday after receiving reports of suspicious activity in the area.

They found three men inside who have since been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

The cannabis plants were found growing in a disused building in Colchester.

The cannabis plants were found growing in a disused building in Colchester. - Credit: Essex Police - Colchester District

Work remains ongoing to dismantle the equipment and remove the plants from the building.

Police have charged three men from London, aged 33, 34 and 40, with the production of cannabis. 

All three men have been remanded in custody to appear before the next available court.

Anyone with information about this cannabis factory is asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident 133 of Monday, January 4. 

You can submit a report online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on its website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases
  2. 2 Suffolk to go own way and give second dose of Covid vaccine without delay
  3. 3 Explained: How the Covid vaccine is being rolled out in Suffolk
  1. 4 Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force
  2. 5 Black ice causes two car accidents in rural Suffolk road
  3. 6 Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk
  4. 7 Revealed: Google data tracks where Suffolk spent lockdown and Christmas
  5. 8 First class scrapped on most Greater Anglia services as new trains arrive
  6. 9 New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project
  7. 10 The Ipswich Town players who could potentially move on during the January transfer window
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education News

The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Man left for dead in layby after serious attack

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Primary school to remain shut as Covid infection rates 'spiral'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon