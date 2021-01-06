Published: 7:21 AM January 6, 2021 Updated: 7:26 AM January 6, 2021

Police discovered around 1,700 cannabis plants growing in a disused building in Colchester. - Credit: Essex Police - Colchester District

Three men from London have been charged after around 1,700 cannabis plants were discovered growing in a disused building in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police attended the building in Spring Lane at 9am on Monday after receiving reports of suspicious activity in the area.

They found three men inside who have since been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Work remains ongoing to dismantle the equipment and remove the plants from the building.

Police have charged three men from London, aged 33, 34 and 40, with the production of cannabis.

All three men have been remanded in custody to appear before the next available court.

Anyone with information about this cannabis factory is asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident 133 of Monday, January 4.

You can submit a report online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on its website.