Carer could face prison after guns found in ottoman at end of bed

Published: 7:30 AM April 29, 2021

Kim Ames could be facing prison after she admitted firearms charges - Credit: NCA

A 61-year-old Essex carer could face prison after she admitted firearms offences relating to two guns and rounds of ammunition being found in a wooden box.

Kim Ames appeared in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday alongside her partner, 64-year-old Lance Ames.

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), a joint National Crime Agency (NCA) and Metropolitan Police unit, carried out a search of a property in Broom Way, Colchester, on Thursday, February 25.

Two handguns were seized in the search, one of which was fully loaded.

Officers found both firearms in a wooden box, which was stored in an ottoman at the end of a bed, along with up to 50 bullets.

Lance and Kim Ames, both of Broom Way, Colchester, were jointly charged with two offences of possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate.

Lance Ames was also charged with obstructing a police officer on February 25.

At Wednesday's plea and trial preparation hearing, Kim Ames pleaded guilty to the three firearms charges while Lance Ames pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lance Ames' not guilty pleas were accepted by prosecutors, who withdrew the obstructing a police officer offence and asked for the firearms charges to be left on file.

Judge Emma Peters said Lance Ames could be released from custody at the end of the hearing.

Charles Conway, representing Kim Ames, said a basis of plea will be entered for his client.

The court heard that Kim Ames had no previous convictions and worked as a carer.

A further hearing will take place on July 1 for legal matters before Kim Ames will appear back at Ipswich Crown Court on July 13.

Judge Peters warned Kim Ames that she could be facing a five-year jail term.

Speaking at the time, DI Richard Smith, from the OCP said: “With the support of Essex Police, we’ve taken two potentially deadly weapons out of circulation.

“The OCP is dedicated to reducing serious and organised crime, which includes investigating the supply of firearms and class A drugs into the UK.”