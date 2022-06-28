Carer stole £1,000 from client's wardrobe, court hears

Rosie O'Neill was given a suspended prison sentence after admitting three offences of theft and attempting to pervert the court of justice. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A carer who stole £1,000 from a man she was looking after tried to get the police investigation into the matter closed by claiming she was a relative and that she had made a mistake about the money being missing, a court has heard.

Twenty-two-year-old Rosie O’Neill was employed by Westminster Homecare when she stole the money from the victim’s wardrobe during a visit to his Colchester home during the coronavirus pandemic, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

While working as a carer for the same company O’Neill had also stolen sums of £100 from the purse of another client in June 2020 and she had also stolen £9 from a colleague’s purse while she was filling her car up with petrol while they were out working together.

O’Neill of Regent Street, Rowhedge, Colchester, admitted three offences of theft and one offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

She was given a 17 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

She was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation over the next two years to the man who had the money stolen from his wardrobe.

Sentencing O’Neill Judge Emma Peters said she was taking an exceptional course by not sending O’Neill straight to prison and warned her that if she breached the terms of the suspended sentence order she would be brought back to court and could be jailed.

She said she felt able to suspend the prison sentence because of O’Neill’s lack of previous convictions, her age and because there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Judge Peters said that during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 when the offences were committed there had been restrictions about the number of people who could be in a house and who could come into contact with elderly people which meant there was an even greater responsibility on carers.

“Instead you stole money from them,” said the judge.

She said the attempt to get the police investigation into the theft of the £1,000 had been unsophisticated as she had called the police from her own phone.

O’Neill’s barrister didn’t attend the hearing on Monday (June 27) due to strike action by barristers.

O’Neill consented to being sentenced in his absence and told the court she was sorry for what she’d done.

She said she was now working in a bar in Kent and was paid the minimum wage.