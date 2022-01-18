News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Member of staff hit with crowbar as cigarettes stolen in armed robbery

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:02 PM January 18, 2022
Cigarettes and cash have been stolen from a Co-op in Colchester following an armed robbery

Cigarettes and cash have been stolen from a Co-op in Colchester following an armed robbery - Credit: Google Maps

A shopworker was hit with a crowbar during an armed robbery in Colchester. 

Investigations are underway after a quantity of cash and cigarettes were stolen from the Co-op in Old Heath Road on Sunday, January 16.

Officers were called to the store at 6.30pm following reports of armed robbery. 

An Essex Police spokesman said: "It was reported two men entered the store and stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

"A member of staff was struck with a crowbar but no-one was seriously injured."

The spokesman confirmed two men then left the store with the cash and cigarettes.

It is the second time in three months that the Co-op has been targeted by thieves, with intruders wearing balaclavas stealing money and cigarettes worth a four-figure sum in October. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk
  2. 2 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
  3. 3 Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month
  1. 4 Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month
  2. 5 Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year
  3. 6 Suffolk coastline to feature on BBC Winterwatch
  4. 7 Road closed while fire crews tackle Martlesham blaze
  5. 8 Meet the man who has documented the entire history of a Suffolk village
  6. 9 Frustration as temporary traffic lights left in place for nearly a year
  7. 10 Shocked woman finds naked burglar asleep in her bed

During the incident, two members of staff say they were pushed by the suspects before they made off with the money and cigarettes. 

Anyone who witnessed the robbery on January 16 or who has any information is being asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/13445/22. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jemma Chatten

Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk and north Essex's latest Covid infection rates have been revealed

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth is one of the Suffolk towns to go through changes in the last decade

Nostalgia

How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne is disappointed on the final whistle at Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town

Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's Bolton loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon