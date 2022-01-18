Member of staff hit with crowbar as cigarettes stolen in armed robbery

Cigarettes and cash have been stolen from a Co-op in Colchester following an armed robbery - Credit: Google Maps

A shopworker was hit with a crowbar during an armed robbery in Colchester.

Investigations are underway after a quantity of cash and cigarettes were stolen from the Co-op in Old Heath Road on Sunday, January 16.

Officers were called to the store at 6.30pm following reports of armed robbery.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "It was reported two men entered the store and stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

"A member of staff was struck with a crowbar but no-one was seriously injured."

The spokesman confirmed two men then left the store with the cash and cigarettes.

It is the second time in three months that the Co-op has been targeted by thieves, with intruders wearing balaclavas stealing money and cigarettes worth a four-figure sum in October.

During the incident, two members of staff say they were pushed by the suspects before they made off with the money and cigarettes.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery on January 16 or who has any information is being asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/13445/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



