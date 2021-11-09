More than £10k of jewellery and cash taken in Colchester burglary
Published: 2:24 PM November 9, 2021
- Credit: ESSEX POLICE/GOOGLE MAPS
Jewellery and cash worth more than £10,000 has been stolen from a property in Colchester.
Police are appealing for information on the burglary which happened in Craven Drive between 7.30pm and 8.50pm on Saturday, October 16.
Burglars forced their way into the property through the back door and searched the home before stealing gold jewellery and cash.
Essex Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to come forward.
They would also like to speak to anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage from the same time.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident number 42/232712/21.
Most Read
- 1 Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition
- 2 Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours
- 3 Man in 70s dies after crash involving pedestrian and lorry on A14
- 4 Halesworth man, 70, admits sexually assaulting schoolgirl
- 5 Giant Weerts warehouse now complete
- 6 A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
- 7 'We will be active in January' - What Ashton and Cook said at Fans' Forum
- 8 'We're in it for the long haul' - Co-owner Schwartz on the money behind Ipswich Town
- 9 Everything you need to know about Suffolk's answer to 'Bletchley Park'
- 10 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes