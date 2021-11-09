News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than £10k of jewellery and cash taken in Colchester burglary

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:24 PM November 9, 2021
A view of Craven Drive Colchester and the stolen jewellery

More than £10,000 of jewellery and cash was stolen from Craven Drive in Colchester, Essex

Jewellery and cash worth more than £10,000 has been stolen from a property in Colchester. 

Police are appealing for information on the burglary which happened in Craven Drive between 7.30pm and 8.50pm on Saturday, October 16.  

Burglars forced their way into the property through the back door and searched the home before stealing gold jewellery and cash. 

The items and cash were stolen from a property in Craven Drive in Colchester

The items and cash were stolen from a property in Craven Drive in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to come forward. 

Cash and jewellery have been stolen from a property in Colchester

Cash and jewellery have been stolen from a property in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

They would also like to speak to anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage from the same time.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident number 42/232712/21.

