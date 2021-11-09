More than £10k of jewellery and cash taken in Colchester burglary

More than £10,000 of jewellery and cash was stolen from Craven Drive in Colchester, Essex - Credit: ESSEX POLICE/GOOGLE MAPS

Jewellery and cash worth more than £10,000 has been stolen from a property in Colchester.

Police are appealing for information on the burglary which happened in Craven Drive between 7.30pm and 8.50pm on Saturday, October 16.

Burglars forced their way into the property through the back door and searched the home before stealing gold jewellery and cash.

Essex Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to come forward.

They would also like to speak to anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage from the same time.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident number 42/232712/21.