CCTV appeal after attempted break-in

Police have released CCTV images after an attempted break-in in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A CCTV image has been released after an attempted burglary in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Berechurch Road at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 13 following reports of a man attempting to break into a house.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The victim had returned home to find the suspect in their garden.

"When asked why he was there, he left the scene on a bike.

"The victim then noticed that their front door and handles had been damaged."

The suspect has been described as a black man, in his late 30s, of a slim build with a beard.

He was wearing black clothing and a baseball cap.

Officers would now like to speak with the two people pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident number 42/182560/22.