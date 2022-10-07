News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after man stabbed while sitting in his BMW

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:55 PM October 7, 2022
Updated: 1:56 PM October 7, 2022
The incident happened in Colchester city centre last month

The incident happened in Colchester city centre last month - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to after a man was stabbed while sitting in his car.

The incident happened after a fight broke out between 4am and 5.15am on Sunday, September 11 in St Botolph's Street, Colchester.

Essex Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, had been sitting in a white BMW when a fight broke out between Fresh Shawarma and Chez Afrique.

During the incident, the man suffered a stab wound.

The man took himself to hospital where he was treated for his injury.

On the same night in Colchester, a man was stabbed after refusing to give another man a cigarette.

Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who has any information should contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/234851/22.

Colchester News

Don't Miss

Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules celebrate John-Jules goal to put Town into a 1-0 lead

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-0 win against Cambridge United...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Youth service funding has decreased significantly over the last decade

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police found a large cannabis plant at a home in Woodbridge

Suffolk Constabulary

Large cannabis plant discovered at home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon