Police release CCTV after man stabbed while sitting in his BMW

The incident happened in Colchester city centre last month - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to after a man was stabbed while sitting in his car.

The incident happened after a fight broke out between 4am and 5.15am on Sunday, September 11 in St Botolph's Street, Colchester.

Essex Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, had been sitting in a white BMW when a fight broke out between Fresh Shawarma and Chez Afrique.

During the incident, the man suffered a stab wound.

The man took himself to hospital where he was treated for his injury.

On the same night in Colchester, a man was stabbed after refusing to give another man a cigarette.

Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who has any information should contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/234851/22.