East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

CCTV appeal to identify two men after spate of vehicle damage

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:10 PM May 3, 2022
Essex police would like to identify the two people pictured in this CCTV footage after two vehicles were damaged

Essex police would like to identify the two people pictured in this CCTV footage after two vehicles were damaged - Credit: Essex Police

Police have launched a CCTV appeal to identify two men after a spate of vehicle damage.

The incident happened at about 11.35pm on March 6 in Head Street in Rowhedge, Colchester.

Essex Police would like to identify the two men pictured and speak with them in connection with an investigation into two vehicles being damaged.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/57372/22.

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester News

