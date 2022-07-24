Teenager arrested as man left with serious head injuries after attack

The incident happened in Colchester city centre on Sunday morning - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has been arrested as a man was left with serious head injuries after being attacked in Colchester city centre.

Police were called to the scene in Culver Street West, at the junction with Head Street, at about 2am on Sunday after receiving reports of an assault.

Officers arrived to discover a man seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious head injuries.

An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody, Essex Police confirmed.

A cordon is in place at the junction while police continue to investigate the incident.

Police have already spoken with a number of witnesses to get their accounts but are appealing for people with CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 146 of July 24.