Police search for van driver after cyclist 'deliberately struck'

Angus Williams

Published: 1:30 PM September 25, 2021   
Police are investigating after a cyclist was "deliberately struck" by a van driver on St Johns Street in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating after a van driver allegedly "deliberately struck" a cyclist in Colchester, breaking his collar bone.

Essex police received a call at 5.10pm on Friday September 24 reporting that a man in his 40s had collided with a grey Ford Transit van while cycling along St Johns Road in the town.

Police said the cyclist was reportedly "deliberately struck" by the vehicle and had sustained a broken collar bone.

Officers are now calling for anyone who saw anything — or has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage — to come forward.

Essex police can be contacted here, or by calling 101. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/207651/21.


Essex Police
Colchester News

