Pair both hit in the face in drive-by shooting

A 20-year-old landscape gardener who hit a man and a woman in the face with pellets from a BB gun in a drive-by shooting in Colchester has been given a suspended sentence.

Jake Canham fired the shots from the automatic gun after driving past the couple’s flat while they were smoking on a balcony outside their home, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

One of the pellets hit the woman on her left cheek - narrowly missing her eye - and the male victim was hit on the chin.

Another pellet caused a chip to the balcony door, said Edward Renvoize, prosecuting.

Prior to the incident there had been an exchange of messages about money Canham allegedly owed the male victim for work they’d done together.

In impact statements, the victims said they had suffered nightmares and had been worried when they went out since the incident.

Canham, of Maldon Road, Tiptree, admitted two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and damaging a window. The offences were committed on July 28 last year.

He was given 16 months' detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for 24 months and ordered to do 80 hours' unpaid work.

He was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six-month curfew between 7pm to 6am.

Judge Martyn Levett also banned Canham from contacting the victims or from going near their home in the Severalls Lane area of Colchester for two years and ordered him to pay £600 costs.

Sentencing Canham Judge Levett said: “This isn’t the Wild West.”

He said that Canham had driven slowly past the couple’s home before driving back again to “ensure he had a better shot".

Judge Levett said the couple had heard a burst of automatic gunfire and the pellet that hit the woman victim had narrowly missed her eye and could have blinded her.

Sasha Bailey. for Canham, said he had ADHD and was on the autistic spectrum and had not been in mainstream schooling from the age of 12.

She said he had no previous convictions and lived at home with his mother.