Drug dealer caught with cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, ketamine and steroids

Tom Potter

Published: 5:30 AM July 8, 2021   
23 year-old Callum Brankin admitted causing careless driving at Ipswich Crown Court today

Benjamin Senior appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on video link from Peterborough prison - Credit: Archant

A man caught with cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, ketamine and steroids is due to be sentenced for drug dealing offences later this month.

Benjamin Senior appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a short hearing on Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old had previously admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and ketamine, in Colchester, at an earlier hearing.

Senior, formerly of Atlas Road, Earls Colne, but currently remanded in custody at Peterborough prison, was found in possession of the drugs on March 7, 2019.

He denied three further charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply testosterone and possession of a prohibited weapon capable of discharging electricity.

However, on Wednesday, Senior was rearraigned and admitted simple possession of the testosterone. 

Prosecutor Nicola May said all pleas had been considered and deemed acceptable.

James Gray, for Senior, made no representations in respect of a three-week adjournment for sentencing to take place at the same court on July 28.

Recorder William Hansen further remanded Senior in custody until the hearing.

