Drugs gang jailed for a total of more than 40 years

Six people have been jailed for a total of more than 40 years for their roles in the supply of drugs.

Operating in Colchester as well as other parts of Essex, the sentences come as a result of a two-year investigation by a specialist drug team into the Captain, Max and TJ drug lines.

A total of eight people have admitted offences and a further two are awaiting sentencing for their roles in the supply of drugs.

The lines were initially disrupted in July 2020, when Rowan Brown was arrested, charged and sentenced to 67 months in jail for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

However, whilst serving that sentence it was identified that Brown was continuing to run the Max line from his prison cell.

Brown had direct contact with Amy Goldfinch and Peter Okunzuwa who were playing leading roles in running the lines outside of prison.

Goldfinch continued to run the day-to-day business of the line with the instruction of Brown, who had two small phones with him in his prison cell.

He would arrange reloads for her and give instruction of where to go for pickups.

Goldfinch had a number of people working for her to deal drugs in Chelmsford, most notably Tony Wilde and Keith Webb, who regularly dealt for her at a street level.

Webb also acted as a driver.

Susan Poulton was a trusted member of the group and drove Goldfinch to London for reload missions while Kevaughn Henriques helped package the drugs for sale.

At the same time, Okunzuwa was involved in supplying crack cocaine into Colchester through the Captain drugs line.

He used others to assist him to operate this line, including Tonae Reid, who allowed her bank account to be used to facilitate the movement of money.

She admitted laundering a total of £25,000 for Okunzuwa.

Okunzuwa also used Faith Divine-Mark to sell drugs in Colchester while she also transferred large amounts of money through her bank account to Okunzuwa.

At the same time, Dejah Henriques headed up the TJ line, which was supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Chelmsford.

The 23-year-old was also helping Goldfinch with the Max line.

Each admitted their part, with all but two being sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 6 May.

Rowan Brown, a serving prisoner, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

He was sentenced to a total of 11 years, to run consecutively to his original sentence and is now serving a total of 16 years.

Amy Goldfinch, 28, of Church Road, London admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to a total of nine years in jail.

Peter Okunzuwa, 32, of Lea Bridge Road, Hackney, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Dejah Henriques, 23, of Digby Road, Hackney, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail.

Tony Wilde, 55, of Widford Park Place, Chelmsford, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to a total of 48 months in jail.

Keith Webb, 51, of St Marys Mead, Chelmsford admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply, crack cocaine and heroin and was jailed for a total of 21 months.

Susan Poulton, 40, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was given a 36-month community order and made the subject of a 12-hour daily curfew which is in place for one year.

Faith Divine-Mark, 22, of Brook Drive, London, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was jailed for a total of 21 months, suspended for two years. She must also complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

Kevaughn Henriques, 20, of Amersham Avenue, in London who admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and Tonae Reid, 28, of Handel Walk, Colchester, who admitted money laundering, are yet to be sentenced.