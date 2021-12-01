News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Reported arson in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:56 AM December 1, 2021
Updated: 7:48 AM December 1, 2021
Emergency services have attended a reported arson in Colchester 

Emergency services have attended a reported arson in Colchester - Credit: Essex Force Control Room

Emergency services have responded to an arson in Colchester during the early hours of this morning.

Officers from Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of an arson in the Parsons Heath area at about 1.55am today. 

In a tweet the Essex Force Control Room said: "We have responded with colleagues from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service after a report of an arson in the Parsons Heath area in Colchester at 01:53 today.

"If you were in the area and saw anything or have dash cam footage or ring door bell footage; please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 57-01/12/2021."

Essex Live
Essex Police
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight

Suffolk Weather

Snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of firefighters were called to the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out at British Sugar Factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina chips in the ball to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra | Live

Matchday Recap: Outrageous Celina wins it for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon