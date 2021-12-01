Reported arson in Colchester

Emergency services have responded to an arson in Colchester during the early hours of this morning.

Officers from Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of an arson in the Parsons Heath area at about 1.55am today.

In a tweet the Essex Force Control Room said: "We have responded with colleagues from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service after a report of an arson in the Parsons Heath area in Colchester at 01:53 today.

"If you were in the area and saw anything or have dash cam footage or ring door bell footage; please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 57-01/12/2021."