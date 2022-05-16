News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after Coral betting shop damaged

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:43 AM May 16, 2022
Police want to speak to a man in connection with criminal damage in Colchester 

Police want to speak to a man in connection with criminal damage in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A CCTV image has been released by police after machines inside a Coral betting shop in Colchester were damaged. 

Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident where two machines were damaged inside the betting shop.

The incident happened in the North Station Road shop at about 3.45pm on Saturday, March 26. 

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/79182/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Essex Live News
Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

A man has died following a medical emergency in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after medical emergency near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Parents thought Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble

Parents uproar at Suffolk school's leavers day 'cancellation'

Dominic Bareham

person
Peterborough United's Jack Taylor celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town showing interest in Peterborough midfielder

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon