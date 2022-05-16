Police release CCTV after Coral betting shop damaged

10:43 AM May 16, 2022

Published: 10:43 AM May 16, 2022

Police want to speak to a man in connection with criminal damage in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A CCTV image has been released by police after machines inside a Coral betting shop in Colchester were damaged.

Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident where two machines were damaged inside the betting shop.

The incident happened in the North Station Road shop at about 3.45pm on Saturday, March 26.

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/79182/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.