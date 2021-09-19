Dispersal order ends in Colchester after extra officers deployed in town

Published: 7:00 PM September 19, 2021

A dispersal order enforced by police in Colchester town centre following a spate of alcohol-related incidents and anti-social behaviour has now ended.

The order, which covered the High Street and stretched from the A134 to the A133, was put in place from 6pm on Friday until 6pm tonight.

It gave officers additional powers to remove anyone believed to be behaving anti-socially from the area.

Police said the order was made to tackle crime and disorder and prevent people living in the area from being harassed, alarmed or distressed.

In a tweet, Essex Police said extra officers were on patrol on Saturday night in the town.

The force said: "Extra officers are being deployed in Colchester town centre tonight.

"We will be visiting licensed premises to ensure there is a safe yet enjoyable experience for all."

A number of dispersal orders have been issued in Colchester town centre over recent weekends in light of anti-social behaviour.

Paul Dundas, leader of Colchester Borough Council, previously suggested that the recent incidents had been sparked by the end of lockdown restrictions.