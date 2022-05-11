Jailed ex-police officer who took pictures of murdered sisters to appeal
- Credit: PA
A former Met Police officer from Colchester who was jailed after he took and shared photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters is set to appeal his sentence.
Pc Jamie Lewis, of Colchester, and his former colleague Pc Deniz Jaffer of Hornchurch, east London, were assigned to guard the scene overnight after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London.
The two officers left their post at the cordon to take photographs of the bodies, which were later shared with members of the public and colleagues on WhatsApp - one was a “selfie-style” image which included Lewis’ face superimposed on it.
Lewis and Jaffer were jailed at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.
Judge Mark Lucraft handed each of the men jail terms of two years and nine months following the offences, which took place in June 2020.
Appeal judges are listed to consider their cases at a Court of Appeal hearing in London today, Wednesday, May 11.
Lewis has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police, while Jaffer resigned.
Danyal Hussein was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 35 years, in October after being found guilty of the murders of the two women.
Mina Smallman, the mother of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, said in a statement after the sentencing of Lewis and Jaffer at the Old Bailey in December that the officer's actions were a "betrayal of catastrophic proportions".