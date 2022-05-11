News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jailed ex-police officer who took pictures of murdered sisters to appeal

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:23 AM May 11, 2022
Updated: 7:45 AM May 11, 2022
Undated Metropolitan Police handout photo of former police officer Jamie Lewis, who along with Deniz

Former police officer Jamie Lewis who was jailed after taking pictures of murdered sisters is due to appeal his sentence - Credit: PA

A former Met Police officer from Colchester who was jailed after he took and shared photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters is set to appeal his sentence. 

Pc Jamie Lewis, of Colchester, and his former colleague Pc Deniz Jaffer of Hornchurch, east London, were assigned to guard the scene overnight after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London.

The two officers left their post at the cordon to take photographs of the bodies, which were later shared with members of the public and colleagues on WhatsApp - one was a “selfie-style” image which included Lewis’ face superimposed on it.

File photo dated 2/11/2021 of Pc Jamie Lewis, one of two police officers who took pictures of murder

Pc Jamie Lewis was sentenced at the Old Bailey in December - Credit: PA

Lewis and Jaffer were jailed at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.

Judge Mark Lucraft handed each of the men jail terms of two years and nine months following the offences, which took place in June 2020.

Appeal judges are listed to consider their cases at a Court of Appeal hearing in London today, Wednesday, May 11. 

Lewis has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police, while Jaffer resigned.

Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry speaks outside the Old Bailey, London,

Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry speaks outside the Old Bailey, London, after Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis were sentenced - Credit: PA

Danyal Hussein was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 35 years, in October after being found guilty of the murders of the two women.

Mina Smallman, the mother of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, said in a statement after the sentencing of Lewis and Jaffer at the Old Bailey in December that the officer's actions were a "betrayal of catastrophic proportions". 


Metropolitan Police
Colchester News

