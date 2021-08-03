Boy, 5, dies after suffering serious head injuries at department store

Published: 6:21 PM August 3, 2021

A boy has died after an incident at Fenwick in Colchester - Credit: Archant

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital a week after suffering serious head injuries at a department store in Colchester.

Emergency services were called to the Fenwick store in High Street on the morning of Tuesday, July 27, following reports of concerns for the welfare of a child.

The boy received first-aid from staff and police officers at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but Essex Police has now confirmed he has died.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, said: "I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news.

"This is a truly heartbreaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.

"On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us.

"We are extremely grateful for your help."