East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Four people injured in multi-vehicle crash in north Essex



Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:10 PM February 9, 2022
Four people have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Colchester

Four people have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

One driver allegedly failed to stop at the scene of a crash which injured four people in the centre of Colchester yesterday.

The crash, which involving multiple vehicles, occurred at about 2.55pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 8, in Ipswich Road. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said they were called to a multi-vehicle crash and four people had sustained injuries. 

They added: "It is believed one vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene."

Anyone who say anything or who has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 615 of February 8. 

You can also call the force on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

