Furniture worth £1,000 stolen in Colchester

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:27 PM January 25, 2021   
A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

The furniture was stolen from Baronswood Way in Colchester

Police are appealing for information after around £1,000 worth of steel-framed furniture was stolen in Colchester.

The goods were stolen from a property in Baronswood Way at some point between 6pm on January 15 and 9am the following day, Essex Police said.

An unknown number of thieves broke into a locked storage area and stole the furniture.

A few weeks prior to this, a large quantity of copper piping was also taken.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/8411/21.

