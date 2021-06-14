Truck's four-figure repair fee at Colchester garage left unpaid

Published: 3:15 PM June 14, 2021

Essex Police want to speak to these men regarding the incident at the Moorside Road business - Credit: Essex Police

Police are searching for three men in connection with an incident at a Colchester garage, where repairs were made for a large fee, but the cash was never paid.

The Nissan Navara was taken to a garage in Moorside Road for the repairs, worth four figures.

The pick-up truck was picked up on April 22, however the people who collected it said they were not satisfied with the work and scheduled another appointment for further repairs.

The Navara was taken from the garage, but then never returned for the scheduled appointment.

No money had changed hands and the truck has subsequently been sold, leaving the business unpaid.

Essex Police officers are keen to speak with the three men pictured in the CCTV footage from the garage.

If you recognise the men or have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/76107/21.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.