Updated

Teenage girl injured near sixth form college

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:40 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 2:25 PM April 29, 2022
Emergency services were called after a teenage girl was stabbed near Colchester Sixth Form College

Emergency services were called after a teenage girl was stabbed near Colchester Sixth Form College in North Hill - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A teenage girl was assaulted near Colchester Sixth Form College yesterday as a number of emergency services were called to the incident. 

Earlier today, Essex Police said that the teenage girl was stabbed. 

It has since been confirmed that the victim had not suffered any stab injuries. 

Officers and paramedics were called to the incident in North Hill at about 12.50pm on Wednesday, Essex Police said. 

A spokesman for the police force said yesterday a teenage girl was being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. 

He added today: "We have carried out a number of enquires and we can now confirm the girl had not sustained stab injuries.

"She was treated in hospital and has been discharged.

"Our enquiries continue into the incident however at this stage we believe the girl’s injuries were not inflicted in or outside the college yesterday."

Senior leaders at the school confirmed today that the incident did not happen onsite and no students at the sixth form were involved but the victim went into the school for support. 

Support was provided by the staff before emergency services arrived. 

Senior leaders also confirmed that at no stage was there any threat to the general safety to anyone at the sixth form. 

An email that was sent to students at the sixth form yesterday that has been seen by this newspaper said: "You may be aware that police and paramedics were onsite in the early afternoon today.

"Please be assured that this did not relate to any incident onsite.  

"A member of the college community sustained an injury offsite and we of course were anxious to support everyone in this matter.

"Thank you to everyone for their cooperation.”

Enquiries into the incident are still on going and anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 449 of April 27. 

Essex Live News
Essex Police
Colchester News

