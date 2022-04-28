Teenage girl stabbed outside sixth form college

Emergency services were called after a teenage girl was stabbed near Colchester Sixth Form College in North Hill - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A teenage girl was stabbed outside Colchester Sixth Form College yesterday as a number of emergency services were called to the incident.

Officers and paramedics were called to the incident near the college in North Hill at about 12.50pm on Wednesday, Essex Police said.

A spokesman for the police force said yesterday a teenage girl was being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The spokesman today confirmed that the girl was stabbed near the sixth form college.

It is not believed the assault took place at the college and enquiries are ongoing to identify exactly where it happened.

An email that was sent to students at the sixth form that has been seen by this newspaper said: "You may be aware that police and paramedics were onsite in the early afternoon today.

It is not believed the assault took place at the college and enquiries are ongoing to identify exactly where it happened.

An email that was sent to students at the sixth form yesterday that has been seen by this newspaper said: "You may be aware that police and paramedics were onsite in the early afternoon today.

"Please be assured that this did not relate to any incident onsite.

"A member of the college community sustained an injury offsite and we of course were anxious to support everyone in this matter.

"Thank you to everyone for their cooperation.”