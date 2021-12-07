Former Colchester gymnast found guilty of serious child sex offences

A former gymnastic coach from Colchester has been found guilty of serious child sex offences dating between 2004 and 2017.

David Schadek, 62, was found guilty of the sex offences - four counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of perverting the court of justice - after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

The offences came to light when one of the incidents was reported to officers at Essex Police in 2018.

Schadek, of Fenno Close in the town was found not guilty of two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on December 21.

Detective inspector Fred Tomkins said: "Today truth prevailed.

“I want to praise the courage of the victims who spoke out in defiance of this man, and hope they find comfort in the knowledge that David Schadek will now have to face the consequences of his criminal acts.

“Their resilience throughout this long investigation has been incredible and I want to thank them for their trust us.

“We will continue to work to root out those who prey on children and lay bare their heinous crimes for all to see.

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime to contact Essex Police.

"Our specialist officers will support you and your voice will be heard."