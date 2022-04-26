Sentencing of Colchester cannabis farm pair adjourned until June

The sentencing of Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, was adjourned until June at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A sentencing hearing for two men who were involved in a cannabis factory in a flat above a café in Colchester has been adjourned until June.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 26 via a prison video link were Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, of no fixed address.

They were charged with producing cannabis after officers uncovered a growing operation involving around 500 plants in a flat above a café in Colchester High Street on February 1.

At an earlier hearing, Tam Nguyen admitted the charge through a Vietnamese interpreter and the court heard Phong Nguyen had indicated he will also be pleading guilty.

The pair were due to have been sentenced on Tuesday, April 26 but the hearing was adjourned to allow an interpreter to attend.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the case until June 17.