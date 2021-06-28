Police release CCTV after thieves steal hotel safe

Published: 8:35 AM June 28, 2021

Police believe the men pictured could help with the investigation into the Colchester burglary - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released CCTV images as part of an investigation into a hotel burglary in Colchester.

Thieves broke into the hotel in High Street shortly after 5pm Saturday, June 12.

They made their way into an office inside and stole a safe containing a "large" sum of cash.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the men pictured may be able to help with the force's investigation.

The first is described as a white man, who wore a navy Superdry hoodie with orange and grey writing on the front, grey tracksuit bottoms, black boots and a red hat. He also wore a white facemask.

The second man is also white, bald and around 5ft 10in tall. He was wearing a navy tracksuit with white markings and grey and black trainers.

It is believed the men were seen walking in the direction of Maidenborough Street shortly after the burglary occurred.

Those with information which could help police in their inquiry should call the Colchester Local Policing Team on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.