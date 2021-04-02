News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Home Bargains staff threatened with knife and glass bottle in robbery

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:45 PM April 2, 2021   
Essex Police would like to speak to this man

Essex Police would like to speak to this man - Credit: Essex Police

A robber who threatened staff at Home Bargains and Co-op stores in Colchester is being sought by police. 

The first robbery took place around 6.45pm on Saturday, March 13 at Home Bargains, Petrolea Close (crime reference 42/44392/21).

The second took place around 10.15pm on Thursday, March 18 at Co-op in The Square, Iceni Way (crime reference 42/48127/21).

On both occasions a man placed goods in a bag and made to leave the store without paying. When challenged by staff, he threatened them armed with either a small knife or a glass bottle.

Essex Police have issued images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the robberies

Essex Police have issued images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the robberies - Credit: Essex Police

The man was described as a white man, mid-late 20s, 5ft 6ins to 5ft 9ins of slim to medium build.

You may also want to watch:

He was wearing a mask but believed to be clean shaven.  His light brown hair was cropped or shaved at the sides, with a distinctive top-knot at the back of the head.

He wore dark-coloured casual clothing both times and carried a black gym bag the first time to remove goods. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
  2. 2 Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham
  3. 3 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
  1. 4 'Large group' involved in fight at train station
  2. 5 One person involved in industrial incident near Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: Three goals inside the first 20 minutes at Portman Road as Town win
  4. 7 'He'll get Ipswich back to where they need to get to' - Barton praises Town boss Cook
  5. 8 Four Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres to close from June
  6. 9 New deli/cafe set for Suffolk market town 
  7. 10 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge

Essex Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you recognise him, please call us on 101 quoting either crime references.

"You can also submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."


Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Day two of the Clacton Air Show 2012. The Red Arrows in flight.

Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Toy poodle Jet has been reunited with her family. L-R Romea Cafasso, Carys and David Thompson. Pict

Video

Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accom

Video

Ever Given's arrival date at Felixstowe port yet to be confirmed

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon