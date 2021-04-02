Home Bargains staff threatened with knife and glass bottle in robbery
- Credit: Essex Police
A robber who threatened staff at Home Bargains and Co-op stores in Colchester is being sought by police.
The first robbery took place around 6.45pm on Saturday, March 13 at Home Bargains, Petrolea Close (crime reference 42/44392/21).
The second took place around 10.15pm on Thursday, March 18 at Co-op in The Square, Iceni Way (crime reference 42/48127/21).
On both occasions a man placed goods in a bag and made to leave the store without paying. When challenged by staff, he threatened them armed with either a small knife or a glass bottle.
The man was described as a white man, mid-late 20s, 5ft 6ins to 5ft 9ins of slim to medium build.
He was wearing a mask but believed to be clean shaven. His light brown hair was cropped or shaved at the sides, with a distinctive top-knot at the back of the head.
He wore dark-coloured casual clothing both times and carried a black gym bag the first time to remove goods.
Essex Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you recognise him, please call us on 101 quoting either crime references.
"You can also submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."